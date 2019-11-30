Prostitutes Are Richer Than Bankers In Nigeria: Rapper, Erigga

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian rapper, Erigga decided to air an unpopular on his social media page as he expressed that prostitutes make more money than bankers in Nigeria.

Erigga
Erigga

This statement has generated mixed reactions as the rapper initially intended as some of argued that indeed his statement is factual, while others have countered his arguement.

Also Read: You Are Broke Because You Spend Too Much Time On Social Media: Erigga

In a subsequent post, the Warri based rapper pointed out that when some bankers see the account balance of some prostitutes, they have a rethink on their chosen  profession.

See his posts below:

Tags from the story
Erigga
0

You may also like

Meet The Richest Musicians and Entertainers In Nigeria

How Toke Makinwa Plans To Celebrate Her Birthday

New loved up photos of DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika on a beach in South Africa

Genevieve Nnaji Loved Dbanj Like Crazy But.. – JJC Spills The Tea

Cee-C is all shades of classy as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump (Photos)

‘You’re trash if your car doesn’t have functioning brake lights’ OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi says

Teebillz remorseful after sharing video of himself in a strip club

Whats Wrong With This Jide Kosoko And Daughter Photo That Surfaced Online?

Whats Wrong With This Jide Kosoko And Daughter Photo That Surfaced Online?

Wande Coal leaves Mavin Records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *