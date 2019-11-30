Prostitutes Are Richer Than Bankers In Nigeria: Rapper, Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga decided to air an unpopular on his social media page as he expressed that prostitutes make more money than bankers in Nigeria.

This statement has generated mixed reactions as the rapper initially intended as some of argued that indeed his statement is factual, while others have countered his arguement.

In a subsequent post, the Warri based rapper pointed out that when some bankers see the account balance of some prostitutes, they have a rethink on their chosen profession.

See his posts below:

Ashawo make money pass bankers for this country oya let’s argue I ready for una this morning 🤬 — Erigga (@erigganewmoney) November 30, 2019