Protesters Storm APC National Secretariat, Demand Oshiomhole’s Resignation

Some protesters have stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, asking for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party.

The protesters were seen holding placards with inscriptions such as “Bye Bye Oshiomhole, ”Bye Bye bad leadership” and “Oshiomhole Must Go”.

However, the protesters against the APC National chairman were attacked by some thugs who displayed banners in support of Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, a former Edo state governor had been criticised by various stakeholders of the ruling party for being the cause of some of the crises rocking the party. Some had even said that the party might encounter serious trouble in 2023, due to Oshiomhole’s style of leadership.