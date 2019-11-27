PSG Scores Two Late Goals To Secure Draw At Bernabeu

by Olayemi Oladotun

Paris St-Germain (PSG) came from 2-0 down to hold Real Madrid in a highly entertaining Champions League game with both sides already assured of their place in the last 16.

Real Madrid players jubilating a goal
Karim Benzema put Real 2-0 up with a close-range finish and a header.

But wonder kid, Kylian Mbappe scored after a defensive mix-up and Pablo Sarabia fired a brilliant equaliser.

Gareth Bale, a replacement for Eden Hazard, who suffered a twisted ankle, almost won the game for Real Madrid deep into injury time but his free-kick hit the post.

