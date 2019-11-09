Pulisic Scores First Stamford Bridge’s Goal As Chelsea Impressive Form Continues

by Eyitemi Majeed
Christian Pulisic celebrating firtst Stanford Bridge's goal
Christian Pulisic celebrating first Stanford Bridge’s goal

Chelsea continues their impressive form to the new season as they defeated Crystal Palace by two-goal to nil at Stamford Bridge during the Premier League early kick-off.

In-form Englishman, Tammy Abraham, opened the scoring in the second half before summer signing Christian Pulisic doubled their lead.

The American’s goal which ultimately ensured the Blue’s victory is his first at Stamford Bridge since moving to the London club.

Currently, Chelsea now sits provisionally in second on the league table having played a game more.

