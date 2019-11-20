Queens College: Daddy Showkey Reacts To Video Of Mother Fighting School Security Guard

Veteran Nigerian singer Daddy Showkey has reacted to the video of the Queen’s College student whose mother was seen dragging the school’s security guard for harassing her daughter who had come to school wearing artificial lashes.

The video which has since gone viral saw the girl’s mother tackling the guard while he pulled the child’s face up so she could be filmed.

Read Also: Tinsel Actress, Damilola Adegbite Drops Hot Photo To Mark Birthday

Reacting to the video, Daddy Showkey said: “My people, look this very issue, who is right and who is wrong? Is it Queen’s College, a school that is supposed to be one of the best school in Nigeria, or the child’s mother that is protecting her child, or the security man that is holding the hand of the child and allowing people to video her because of eyelashes that she put on?

“How can you be videoing a student in your school? And look at the teacher opening her mouth that ‘video her, video her.'”

His caption read; ” See how backward our educational system is. It’s a shame.”