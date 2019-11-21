R.I.P: Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon, Murders English Grammar (Video)

David Lyon, the Bayelsa state governor-elect in the last poll, is definitely not all lover of good English if his recent press address is anything to go by.

In the presentation which is currently making the rounds on social media, the grassroots politician was spotted muddling up his tenses while addressing the public.

He said:

”Today is one of the great day of my life. The great people of Bayelsans have spoken their mind by taking time to vote for our great party APC. It’s indeed a welcome development because in our own campaigns, we give to them, when being elected and swear in, we give to them security and development; it is our key agendas,” he said in sputtering grammar.

”And with support of Bayelsans, they have made it possible. Today, on behalf of my APC leaders, I promise Bayelsans we will serve them, not Bayelsans to serve us. We also to promise we will respect leadership. Respect leadership is key to us. And today, their vote has been counted and the people of Bayelsa will be respected. I’m sincerely grateful to our father the president of this country, for his fatherly advice this afternoon. As one of his son in APC, I thank you very much we Bayelsans will not disappoint APC.”

Watch the video below: