Rape Allegation: Comedian Bovi Reacts As Pastor Fatoyinbo Wins In Court

We reported on Thursday that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja exonerated the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, following the allegation of rape levied against him by Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo.

The court in its ruling ordered Busola to pay the sum of N1m to the controversial pastor stressing that it could have ordered more but for leniency.

This has sparked a reaction from popular humour merchant, Bovi, who is known for his legendary way of mocking people.

Bovi who reacted via his Twitter handle said: Cosby took time. R.Kelly took time. Is it not penis? It will rise again.