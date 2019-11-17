Rapper AKA Reacts To Burna Boy’s Refusal To Apologize Over Xenophobia Comments

Popular South African Rapper, AKA has reacted to Burna Boy’s unwillingness to apologize.

Recall that he earlier called on Burna Boy to apologize to South Africans over his comments on the Xenophobic attacks that took place in South Africa.

AKA has come out to “advice” Burna Boy not to politicize the issue especially with the involvement of opposition political leader, Julius Malema.

Nigerians are however, hoping that Burna Boy is safe while he is in South Africa, as these threats seem serious!

See His Post Here: