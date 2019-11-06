Rapper Chinko Ekun Attacks Writer Who Described Pete Edochie Is Bad Actor

by Valerie Oke
Nollywood's Pete Edochie
Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie

A Twitter user @sugarbelly has set social media on fire after commenting that legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, is not a good actor.

His statement was heavy enough to spark reaction from an indigenous rapper, Chinko Ekun, who lambasted him for such comment.

Chinko Ekun, in his reaction queried if the writer actually processed his words properly before putting them out.

He wrote;

Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life. Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out.

Chinko Ekun in his response said;

Did you process this before typing? Such disrespect! Internet has given so much power to the faint minded to become keyboard warriors. Pete Edochie is forever a veteran and a legend at what he does. Its a privilege to have someone like him amongst us in this generation.

Tags from the story
Chinko ekun, Pete Edochie
