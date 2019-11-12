Rapper Fighting For Life After Being Shot In The Neck

Rapper Lil Reese is currently fighting for his life after he was shot by some unknown men in Chicago.

According to reports, the 26-year-old whose real name is Tavares Taylor, upon getting to an intersection in Cook County, Illinois at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, was shot.

A report by Country Club Hills police confirmed that Lil Reese suffered a gunshot wound in the neck, adding that upon arrival at the scene, they found a blood-soaked car after a man transported Reese to South Suburban Hospital. He was then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The police are currently investigating the case.