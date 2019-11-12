Rapper Fighting For Life After Being Shot In The Neck

by Temitope Alabi
Lil Reese
Lil Reese

Rapper Lil Reese is currently fighting for his life after he was shot by some unknown men in Chicago.

According to reports, the 26-year-old whose real name is Tavares Taylor, upon getting to an intersection in Cook County, Illinois at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, was shot.

Read Also: 21-Year-old Canadian rapper shot dead in Toronto (Photo)

A report by Country Club Hills police confirmed that Lil Reese suffered a gunshot wound in the neck, adding that  upon arrival at the scene, they found a blood-soaked car after a man transported Reese to South Suburban Hospital. He was then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The police are currently investigating the case.

Tags from the story
Lil Reese, Tavares Taylor
0

You may also like

Falae’s Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom

Kogi Govt Bans Sale And Consumption Of Garri

House Of Reps Orders Probe Into Orubebe’s Alleged Multi-Billion Naira Mansion

Boko Haram: Judge Slams FG’s ‘Lackadaisical’ Handling Of Ndume’s Trial

Army Troops Kill Nine Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno Raid

Construction Worker Feared Dead In Enugu As Expatriate Throw Him From 4th Floor

LG Chairman Nominee Fails To Recite National Anthem, Pledge 7 Times

Man Electrocuted While Vandalizing Transformer In Kano

All is Set for Etisalat Prize for Literature Grand Finale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *