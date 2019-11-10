Rashford Scores As Manchester United Romp To Victory

Manchester United secured yet another impressive victory with an emphatic win over Brighton after their slow start to the domestic league season.

The Red Devils opened the scoring after just 18 minutes of play through Belgium born Brazilian Internation, Andreas Pereira, who was at the end of fine teamwork from his teammates.

Minutes later, the English champions added a second after much pressure resulted in the visitors putting the ball at the back of their own net.

Read Also: Europa League: Manchester United Decimate Partizan To Set Their Second Best Performance Of The Season

Manchester United have now moved to 7th on the league table as a result of their impressive victory.