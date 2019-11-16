Raunchy Video From Wizkid, Tiwa Savage’s Performance In Dubai

by Eyitemi Majeed
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage while performing at the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage while performing at the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai

More raunchy video from Tiwa Savage‘s performance with Wizkid during their performance at the OneAfricaMusicfest in Dubai has hit the internet.

The duo initially set social media on fire earlier today after Wizkid grabbed the beautiful singer during their stage performance in the early hours of Saturday.

In the recent video, the Wizkid was spotted rocking Tiwa Savage backstage while the audience applauds them.

Also, the duo were equally enjoying a nice moment on stage shortly afterwards.

Watch the video below:

