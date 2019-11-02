RCCG Pastors Welcome Their First Child After 24 Years Of Marriage

by Temitope Alabi

RCCG pastors, Pastor and Pastor (Mrs) Tunde Badru who work with the North America branch of the church have become parents for the first time.

According to reports, they just welcomed their first child after 24 years of waiting. 

After 19 years of marriage, Nigerian couple welcomes their first child

Pastor James Fadel who, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer of the Church and Chairman of RCCG North America Operations, shared the news on Facebook writing;

“With great joy in our hearts, Pastor Manita and I celebrate with Pastor & Pastor (Mrs) Tunde Badru on the birth of their miracle baby after 24 years of waiting. We and the RCCG North America Operations Family bless the God of the Ancient Hills for His faithfulness and awesome wonder. I prophesy that your testimony shall be next in Jesus’ name.”

0

