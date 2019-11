Real Madrid suffered a setback in their pursuit of a league title as the club played out a lifeless draw against Real Betis.

After Levante recorded a 3-1 victory over Barcelona earlier on Saturday, a home victory over Real Betis would have moved Real Madrid to the summit of the league table.

However, Madrid failed to convert any of the 22 shots to topple Barcelona at the top of the pile.