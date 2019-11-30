Real Madrid Move To Top Of LaLiga Table With Victory Over Alaves

Real Madrid have moved provisionally to the top of the La Liga league summit after defeating Alaves 2-1 in the early kickoff on Saturday.

The Los Blancos now sit at the top of the table with just three points separating them from second-placed Barcelona who still has a match at hand.

Should Barcelona defeat Atletico on Sunday, then they would go ahead of Real Madrid on superior goal difference.

The victory was a hard-earned one as the home side thought they had secured a draw before Davi Carvajal pop up out of nowhere to bundle home the winning goal of the match.

