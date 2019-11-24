Real Madrid Wins To Sustain Pressure On Barcelona

Real Madrid survived an early scare against Real Sociedad to sustain the pressure on La Liga leaders, Barcelona.

Real Sociedad’s forward, Willian Jose intercepted Sergio Ramos’ weak back pass and rounded goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to put the away team in the lead.

However, Real’s Karim Benzema fifth goal in three matches cancelled out Willian Jose’s second-minute opener.

Second-half goals from Luka Modric and Federico Valverde then sealed victory for Zidane.

Earlier on Saturday, reigning champions Barcelona edged past Leganes to move three points ahead of Real.