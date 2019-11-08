Reality Star, Alex Unusual Flaunts Her Ride In Hot Pictures

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reality TV star, Alex Amuche Asogwa, popularly referred to as Alex Unusual is currently in Ghana to co-host the Pae Muka at 20 concert.

Alex Unusual
Former BBNaija Housemate Alex Unusual

The Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, who also used that opportunity to plan a meet and greet with her Ghanaian fans took to her Instagram page to share gorgeous photos.

The black beauty was spotted posing in front of her ride, as she rocked a white polo over a black short, complimenting the outfit with a camo designed heels.

See pictures below:

Alex
Alex’s post
Alex Unusual
Alex Unusual’s post
Tags from the story
Alex Unusual, ghana
0

