Reality Star, Alex Unusual Flaunts Her Ride In Hot Pictures

Reality TV star, Alex Amuche Asogwa, popularly referred to as Alex Unusual is currently in Ghana to co-host the Pae Muka at 20 concert.

The Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, who also used that opportunity to plan a meet and greet with her Ghanaian fans took to her Instagram page to share gorgeous photos.

The black beauty was spotted posing in front of her ride, as she rocked a white polo over a black short, complimenting the outfit with a camo designed heels.

