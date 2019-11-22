Reality Star, Mercy Announce Endorsement Deal With Ciroc (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke seems to have penned a paid partnership deal with alcoholic brand, Ciroc.

This partnership between the reality star and the brand has got people talking on social media.

Also Read: Mercy Gushes Over Ike As He Bags New Endorsement Deal

Her announcement is coming a day after fellow reality star, Tacha announced a partnership deal with the brand.

The two reality stars have been throwing subtle shades at each other over the week and this new deal seems to show the intensified rivalry between them.

Watch the announcement video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KiivEJq6s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link