Reality Star, Mercy Bags Endorsement Deal With Furniture Company

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Ekehas taken to her social media page to announce that she has bagged a new endorsement deal with a furniture company.

The reality star has been bagging numerous endorsement deals since her stint on the reality show.

Recall that some days ago, the reality star got a paid partnership deal with the popular alcoholic brand, Ciroc.

Now, the season 4 winner of Big Brother Naija has penned a brand ambassador deal with Just Furniture.

See her post below: