Reality Star, Mercy Bags Endorsement Deal With Furniture Company

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Ekehas taken to her social media page to announce that she has bagged a new endorsement deal with a furniture company.
The reality star has been bagging numerous endorsement deals since her stint on the reality show.
Recall that some days ago, the reality star got a paid partnership deal with the popular alcoholic brand, Ciroc.
Now, the season 4 winner of Big Brother Naija has penned a brand ambassador deal with Just Furniture.
Biggie will be so proud🤗
For once we have a winner who is making serious moves and still staying in the spotlight making everyone aware that winning BBN can attract bigger things as opposed to being runner up💃💵#MercyXJustFurniture #BeautifulMercyEke pic.twitter.com/fBbSjj0Ar8
— Merciless Mercy 🛡🛡 (@MercilessMercy2) November 25, 2019