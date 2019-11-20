Reality Star, Mercy Becomes Brand Ambassador For Sims Nigeria

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke took to her social media page to announce that she has signed a new endorsement deal with an electronics brand.
The brand is a certified distributor of Samsung, Royal, Panasonic, Philips and Powermate products in Nigeria.
This is the reality star’s first endorsement deal since she signed with Paul Okoye’s Upfront and Personal Management company some weeks ago.
The reality star is also a brand ambassador to other brands such as The Taxi and Royal Hairs.
See her post below:
Dear Mercenaries it gives me great pleasure to announce my endorsement as the brand ambassador of @simsnigeria, a premium Royal Electronics brand.
Kindly head to their page and show support and also make your purchases as the Christmas promotion kicks in. #MercyXSimsnigeria pic.twitter.com/40X961nTgM
— Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) November 20, 2019