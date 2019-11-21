Reality Star, Nina Shades Tacha Over Ciroc Endorsement Deal

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Nina Ivy took to her social media handle to take a swipe at controversial reality star, Tacha over her Ciroc endorsement deal.

Tacha announced signing an endorsement deal with alcoholic brand, Ciroc on Thursday morning. However, some people on social media have alleged that the deal is just a ruse.

Reacting to this development, Nina who has been dragged in recent weeks over her alleged boyfriend, expressed that it is the audio season (faking it season).

See her post below: