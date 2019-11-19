Reality Star, Tacha Looks Stunning In A Red Dress (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha took to her Instagram page to share a new set of photos that has got people talking.

The reality star is one of the most talked-about BBNaija housemates on the Nigerian internet space.

The controversial reality star who has one of the hugest BBNaija fan base, was recently honoured with the award for the ‘Social media influencer of the year’ category by Scream Award.

In a recent photo shared on her instagram page. the Titan boss was looking red-hot as she flaunts her curves in a leather fitted short red gown.

See photos below;