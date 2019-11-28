Reality Star, Tacha Signs Endorsement Deal With Royal Hair

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has bagged a new endorsement deal with Royal Hairs.

The reality has been bagging numerous deals since her unceremonious exit from the reality show after physically assaulting a fellow housemate.

The controversial character joins fellow reality star and winner of the season 4 edition, Mercy Eke as brand ambassador of Royal Hairs.

The reality is yet to officially announce the partnership on her social media page as she did with House of Lunettes, and GetFit.

See the post below: