Reduce Cost Of Food: Shehu Sani Tells FG

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the federal government should work towards solving the increasing cost of food in the country.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker praised the federal government initiative to reduce the cost of data for the citizens.

Recall that the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami ordered NCC to reduce the cost of data.

Also Read: Regulating Social Media Is To Cripple Freedom Of Expression: Shehu Sani

He however pointed out that the government should also work towards reducing the cost of food as Nigerians will not survive on data alone.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Senator Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Ibrahim Magu is after my family- Patience Jonathan

Ahmed Musa Trolled for Wearing a Rival Club Jersey

I will continue to be President of Zimbabwe – Robert Mugabe

Atiku Abubakar

See Picture That Got Atiku Threatened by the Presidency

Man arrested with roasted human parts in Taraba State

Actor, Uche Maduagwu Seals Davido and Chioma’s Relationship, Shades Tonto Dikeh

Donald Trump Apologizes Over Comments But No One’s Convinced!

7 Totally True Struggles of Every Nigerian Tomboy

Bode George picks form for PDP chairmanship candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *