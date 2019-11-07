Reduce Cost Of Food: Shehu Sani Tells FG

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the federal government should work towards solving the increasing cost of food in the country.

The former lawmaker praised the federal government initiative to reduce the cost of data for the citizens.

Recall that the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami ordered NCC to reduce the cost of data.

Also Read: Regulating Social Media Is To Cripple Freedom Of Expression: Shehu Sani

He however pointed out that the government should also work towards reducing the cost of food as Nigerians will not survive on data alone.

See his tweet below: