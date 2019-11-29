Reekado Banks Replies Fan Who Advised Him To Go Back To Don Jazzy

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian artiste, Reekado Banks released his newest single ‘Put In Pressure’ on Friday but it has not been gaining the recognition it should.

Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks

Reacting to this situation, some of his fans pointed out that he should go back to his old record label, Mavin Record Label, where his previous songs were heavily pushed on all platforms.

Well, a fan of the songster following the release of his new single advised him to go back to Don Jazzy.

The fan wrote; ” Reekado are you sure you won’t go back to Jazzy? His new empire has many rooms.”

However, Reekado via his response showed he is never going back.

See exchange below:

Reekado Banks
Exchange
