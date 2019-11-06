Regulating Social Media Is To Cripple Freedom Of Expression: Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the plans of the federal government to regulate the use of social media.

The lawmaker expressed that the attempt to regulate social media is not an attempt at checkmating fake news or hate speech.

Recall that the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had revealed plans to regulate social media.

The former lawmaker went further to express that it is a deliberate attempt to stifle the freedom of expression and speech, as well as attempt to prevent people from holding the government accountable.

See his tweet below:

