Relationship: Sex Cannot Solve What Communication Is Meant To Solve – Twitter User

Self-acclaimed Africa’s Male Radical Feminist, Solomon Buchi, has stated ‘if you believe in using sex as a means of covering issues in relationships, then the devil is using your head as a dining table.’

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he concluded by saying makeup sex is not a means of conflict resolution.

He wrote:

“All of you that use sex to cover up issues in your relationship. The devil is using your head as dining table. Makeup sex is not conflict resolution! After the leg shaking orgasm, your head will still clear! Sex cannot solve what communication is meant to solve!”