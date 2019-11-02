Rema Meets With US Rapper, Jaden Smith

by Temitope Alabi
Rema and Jaden
Rema and Jaden

Nigerian singer, Rema is really expanding his horizon.

The ‘Dumebi’ crooner who is signed to Mavins and is currently on tour in the US has been pictured with US rapper and actor Jaden Smith.

Read Also: Fans Wear Face Masks To Welcome Rema To America (Video)

Rema captioned the post which has since garnered thousands of likes and comments; ”You think this is a joke? 🤡 #Halloween”

Rema has been riding high since the beginning of the year, churning out hit records and snagging major awards to include the Next Rated Award at the just concluded Headies Award,

Rema
Rema
Tags from the story
Jaden Smith, Rema
0

You may also like

Shocking! Man Who Sells Vulture Meat As Roasted Chicken Is Caught In The Act

See 8 Reasons Why Men Cheat

Prostatitis – Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Fall In Love… With Yourself: 3 Ways To Embrace Being Single

My Boyfriend & His Female Bestfriend Exchange Love Messages

3 Helpful Tips For Single Parents

Ebonyi State Gov. Suspends 3 Commissioners For Alleged Improper Dressing

Celebrity Crush: Admit it, You Have One

7 Things You Shouldn’t Do On Valentine’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *