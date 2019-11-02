Rema Meets With US Rapper, Jaden Smith

Nigerian singer, Rema is really expanding his horizon.

The ‘Dumebi’ crooner who is signed to Mavins and is currently on tour in the US has been pictured with US rapper and actor Jaden Smith.

Rema captioned the post which has since garnered thousands of likes and comments; ”You think this is a joke? 🤡 #Halloween”

Rema has been riding high since the beginning of the year, churning out hit records and snagging major awards to include the Next Rated Award at the just concluded Headies Award,