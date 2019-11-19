Reno Omokri: Nigerians Are Ungrateful, They Deserve Buhari’s Govt

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president to Goodluck Jonathan has given reasons he has been silent on the outcome of Kogi election.

Omokri on Monday announced that his silence was as a result of the attitude of Nigerians towards him and the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode and Dino Melaye.

Describing Nigerians as being ungrateful, the former presidential spokesman further announced that henceforth he will stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari government and concentrate on evangelism.

According to him, Nigerians deserved the Buhari-led government.

