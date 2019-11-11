Reno Omokri Reacts As Otedola Donates N5Bn For North-East Intervention

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has reacted to Femi Otedola’s N5 billion  donation to help the children of the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

Femi Otedola, donated a whooping N5 billion to the Save the Children Foundation to cater for the children in the North-Eastern states that have been impoverished due to the lingering terror attacks in the region.

Otedola made the donation through his daughter’s, DJ Cuppy foundation.

Reacting to this, Reno shaded the politicians from the region. See his post below:

