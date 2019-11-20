Reports Of Violence Not Enough To Discredit Election: Yahaya Bello

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Tuesday said reports of violence in the just concluded governorship election in the state is not enough to discredit the election.

According to the governor, the election was free and fair despite reports by election observers.

Bell was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after he polled 406,222 votes to defeat Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 189,704 votes.

Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came a distant third with a score of 9,482 votes.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, he said, “In every election, there is bound to be one issue or the other and you can’t take a pocket of issues to judge the general conduct of the election,” he said.

“Regarding the comments of the civil society organisations, they are entitled to their own opinions but let us know the parameters with which they are judging this election.

“How many polling units did they visit out of 2,548 polling units, 239 wards and 21 local governments across the difficult terrains of this state? How many people have they reached out to?

“Have they interviewed all the electorate? So what are their yardsticks?” the governor asked.