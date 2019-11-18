Resign Or Apologise For Your Failure: Timi Frank Tells Uche Secondus

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank has urged Uche Secondus to resign as the National Chairman of PDP.

The public affairs analyst also urged the National Working Committee, NWC, of PDP to apologise or resign over the loss of Bayelsa State which has been under PDP’s control since 1999.

The poliitician made this statement while congratulating David Lyon on his victory at the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

He urged Lyon to be magnanimous in victory and to serve as a dependable rallying point for all people of the state irrespective of their political affiliations, ethnicity or creed.