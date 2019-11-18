Resign Or Apologise For Your Failure: Timi Frank Tells Uche Secondus

by Olayemi Oladotun

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank has urged Uche Secondus to resign as the National Chairman of PDP.

Timi Frank
Timi Frank

The public affairs analyst also urged the National Working Committee, NWC, of PDP to apologise or resign over the loss of Bayelsa State which has been under PDP’s control since 1999.

Also Read: APC Leaders Visit Jonathan In His Otuoke Residence (Photos)

The poliitician made this statement while congratulating David Lyon on his victory at the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

He urged Lyon to be magnanimous in victory and to serve as a dependable rallying point for all people of the state irrespective of their political affiliations, ethnicity or creed.

Tags from the story
bayelsa, David Lyon, Timi Frank, Uche Secondus
0

You may also like

Buzzing Today: DapchiGirls – What You Should Know

Nigerian Man allegedly strangle his wife to death

Mercy Johnson Celebrates Reaching 5 million Followers Milestone

68 motorcycles impounded for driving one way

Police beats up woman for allegedly not giving bribe

Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye pictured kneeling down as 3 pastors laid hands on him

Six notorious Armed robbers arrested in Enugu State

PDP logo

BREAKING NEWS: PDP records huge victory in Bauchi State

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *