Retract Or Get The Shock Of Your Life: Melaye Warns Fayemi

Senator Dino Melaye has accused the governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi of carrying out militia activities in Kogi state.

According to the lawmaker, the Chief Security Officer of the Ekiti governor and his security adviser are waiting to be jailed.

This may be unconnected with the Kogi state governorship election scheduled to hold on 16th November 2019.

Melaye, therefore, advised Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum to retract or he gets the shock of his life as he is aware of every plot.

He tweeted on Saturday thus: The Governor of Jigawa has murdered sleep… Gov Fayemi I also warn you, the activities of your militias in Kogi is known to us. Your CSO and Security Adviser are waiting to be jailed. Retract or you get the shock of your life. No plot hatched that is not known to me.