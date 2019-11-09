Retract Or Get The Shock Of Your Life: Melaye Warns Fayemi

by Verity Awala
Gov Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi

Senator Dino Melaye has accused the governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi of carrying out militia activities in Kogi state.

According to the lawmaker, the Chief Security Officer of the Ekiti governor and his security adviser are waiting to be jailed.

This may be unconnected with the Kogi state governorship election scheduled to hold on 16th November 2019.

Melaye, therefore, advised Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum to retract or he gets the shock of his life as he is aware of every plot.

Read Also: Masquerades Campaign For Dino Melaye In Kogi (Video)

He tweeted on Saturday thus:  The Governor of Jigawa has murdered sleep… Gov Fayemi I also warn you, the activities of your militias in Kogi is known to us. Your CSO and Security Adviser are waiting to be jailed. Retract or you get the shock of your life. No plot hatched that is not known to me.

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Kayode Fayemi, kogi state
0

You may also like

Tenant beats Landlord to death

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi presents N98bn for 2018 Appropriation bill

Governor Rochas sacks 27 local government transition committees, all commissioners

President Buhari departs Abuja for 4-day medical trip to the UK (Photos)

Lake Chad Basin Countries Partner To Fight Polio

Another group gives President Buhari two weeks to declare his health status

Police arrests car robbery experts in Oyo State

President Buhari Proceeds On Vacation, Names Osinbajo Acting

Kaduna State needs $350 million loan from World Bank – Nasir El-Rufai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *