Rivers State Police Arrest Six Over Murder Of PDP Chieftain

by Temitope Alabi
Murder suspects
Murder suspects

The Rivers Police Command has concluded their investigation and arrested six persons over the murder of Anele Nworzuruka, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Alakahia chapter in Obio-Akpor local government area of the State.

Nworzuruka was murdered in the presence of his wife and three children on September 21, 2019, in Alakahia at about 2 am.

Anele Nworzuruka,
The deceased, Anele Nworzuruka

In a press statement issued to newsmen, spokesperson of Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, identified the six arrested suspects as ”Bright Wali ‘m’ 21years from Alakahia Community, Blessing Ogbuagu, female, 23years from Abia State, Chineme Wemeh, 26 years from Alakahia Community and Stanley Levi, male, 19 years from Alakahia Community. The others are Nnamdi Emenike, 35years from Alakahia Community and Sunday Bright 35years from Alakahia.”

The suspects were all arrested at different times and have since confessed to being members of Iceland Cult group terrorizing Alakahia and Choba communities in Obio/Akpor LGA of the State.

One of the suspects, Bright Wali, confessed to being the one who led the gang to the house of the deceased where they shoot him to death.

His confession led to the arrest of others, who according to report have also confessed their complicity in the murder and will soon be charged to court.

Omoni added that the police are trailing fleeing members of the cult group responsible for the killing of the late community leader.

