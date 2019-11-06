RnB Singer, Monica Goes Completely Naked On Instagram (PHOTOS)

by Valerie Oke
Monica Denise
Monica Denise

Popular American R&B singer, Monica Denise is currently trending on social media after sharing some completely nude photos of herself while enjoying the beach sun.

The beautiful mother of three, while sharing the photos via her official Instagram page, stated that: ‘new beginnings require shedding it all’.

Read Also: Man Catches Wife Sending Nude Photos To Boyfriend Who Promised To Buy Her iPhone 11

Monica added that not much is getting under her skin these days.

“New Beginnings Required Shedding it All. Not much getting under my skin these days… I get ahead of it or above it.”

More photo below:

Tags from the story
Monica Denise
0

You may also like

Adekunle Gold and Simi

Adekunle Gold Lifts Pregnant Wife, Simi After Stage Performance (Video)

Are You Voting Tomorrow??? Then You Need This Advice From Ini Edo

Without Good S3x, I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All the Money in the World – Actress Juliet Njemanze

May D Vows To Be A Good Father To His 2-Year-Old Son

Hackers Hijack Iyanya & Manager Ubi Franklin’s Twitter Accounts

“Igbos never believed in Buhari in 2015 but they have declared their support for him in 2019” – Governor Okorocha

Most critics are jealous –Iyabo Ojo

Tacha

Tacha’s Burnt Knuckles And Knees Sets Internet Agog

Seyi Shay To Take 100 Selfies With Her Fans In One Night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *