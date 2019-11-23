Ruggedman Slams Senetor Abbo Over Social Media Bill (Video)

Veteran rapper, Ruggedman has slammed Senator Elisha Abbo after being spotted in a viral video pledging his support for the Social Media Bill.

The lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District spoke during the senate’s plenary session on the bill titled, ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation 2019’

This will be the second reading for the bill and the senator called for its quick passage into law on grounds of the country being consumed if the menace of fake news is not contained.

Ruggedman who took a dig at Senator Abbo, wondered why he never backed a bill to check ”embezzlement, police brutality excessive charging by telecommunication companies in the country.”

Sharing the video of Senator Abbo speaking during the plenary session, he wrote: “U skipped supporting the police reform bill. You didn’t bring up a bill to regulate embezzlement, police brutality or telcos & banks over charging. It’s fake news that @PoliceNG (if paid well n equipped) can investigate and arrest d guilty party dat u r on.”

See His Tweet Here: