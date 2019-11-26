Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Daughter As She Turns 3-Month-Old

by Temitope Alabi

Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika is today celebrating her baby girl, Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika.

Mrs Kadiri took to her IG page to share a beautiful new photo of her daughter, penning a sweet message alongside.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri Shares New Photos Of Her Daughter

The proud mother wrote: “For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you.” Happy 3months old my angel @reignezerika How time flies.”

Ruth tied the knot secretly a couple of months ago and took many by surprise when it came to light that she had gotten married and welcomed a baby.

Reign
Reign
Tags from the story
Ruth Kadiri
0

You may also like

6 Signs You Have That Forever Kind Of Love

Shirtless Ikechukwu shows off his body

4 Phrases That’ll Tell You He’s Not Looking for a Serious Relationship

5 Best Things about Being a Married Woman

Attitudes Of A Codependent Partner And Tips To Break The Cycle

5 Secrets Of A Go-Getter Girl

10 Things Husbands Do That Make Us Fall In Love All Over Again

Apple In Secret Plans To Unveil New Range Of Device Known As ‘iPad Mini’

Apple In Secret Plans To Unveil New Range Of Device Known As ‘iPad Mini’

10 Signs You Are In The Right Relationship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *