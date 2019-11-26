Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Daughter As She Turns 3-Month-Old

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika is today celebrating her baby girl, Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika.

Mrs Kadiri took to her IG page to share a beautiful new photo of her daughter, penning a sweet message alongside.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri Shares New Photos Of Her Daughter

The proud mother wrote: “For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you.” Happy 3months old my angel @reignezerika How time flies.”

Ruth tied the knot secretly a couple of months ago and took many by surprise when it came to light that she had gotten married and welcomed a baby.