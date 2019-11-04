Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila Show Off Their Football Skills (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Sanwo-Olu and Femi Gbajabiamila at the opening of mini stadium in Surulere
Sanwo-Olu and Femi Gbajabiamila at the opening of mini stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker of the federal House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, thrilled a large crowd with their amazing football skills during the opening of a mini stadium in Surulere area of Lagos state.

In the now-viral video, the duo started with amazing ball jog before going on to showcase some 1-2 passing move that ultimately resulted in Gbajabiamila doing some footwork before going on to beat the helpless goalkeeper with a deft touch.

Watch the video below:

