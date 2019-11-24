Sanwo-Olu Seals Multipak After Machine Chops Off Worker’s Head

A plastic production factory, Multipak, has been sealed by Lagos State following a ghastly accident.

The factory which is located in Oregun, Lagos State, was sealed for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor housekeeping and lack of signage which led to the untimely death of one Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stocked while operating one of the machines.

According to Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mojola, the State had declared a zero-tolerance on factories and private organisations that violate safety rules and regulations.

According to him, on no account should any factory operate without putting in place safety equipment, quality housekeeping, signage, good wiring system and a clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.

