Sanwo-Olu Seals Multipak After Machine Chops Off Worker’s Head

by Michael Isaac

A plastic production factory, Multipak, has been sealed by Lagos State following a ghastly accident.

The factory which is located in Oregun, Lagos State, was sealed for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor housekeeping and lack of signage which led to the untimely death of one Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stocked while operating one of the machines.

According to Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mojola, the State had declared a zero-tolerance on factories and private organisations that violate safety rules and regulations.

READ ALSO – Factory Worker Allegedly Drugged, Raped His Co-Worker 

According to him, on no account should any factory operate without putting in place safety equipment, quality housekeeping, signage, good wiring system and a clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.

See Photo Here:

Factory Worker
Multipak Sealed off by Lagos State

See Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

Lagos seals Multipak as machine chops off worker’s head . . A plastic production factory, Multipak, has been sealed in Oregun, Lagos State, for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor house keeping and lack of signage which led to the untimely death of one Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stocked while operating one of the machines. . . According to Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mojola, the State had declared zero tolerance on factories and private organisations that violate safety rules and regulations. . . According to him, on no account should any factory operate without putting in place safety equipment, quality house keeping, signage, good wiring system and clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Factory Worker, Lagos State Safety Commission, Multipak
0

You may also like

Boko Haram: US Issues Warning To Its Citizens In Nigeria

Reps Begin Probe Of Alleged N10bn Jet Scam

Aregbesola Bans Chieftaincy Titles For State Public Officials

Obi Takes Over As Ag. Director-General Of NIMASA

My Appointment Based On Merit, NIS Boss Replies Critics

Syndicate Abandons 5Kg Of Heroin In Praying Rug At MMIA

Jonathan Pays Glowing Tribute To Nyako At 70

Daily Post Launches Free Newspaper

Kolade Johnson: “Killer” police arraigned in court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *