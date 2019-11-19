Saraki, 16 Lawmakers Who Dumped APC Have Been Punished: Oshiomole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says all 16 senators that decamped from the party last year July with former Senate President, Bukola Saraki have all been punished.

Oshiomhole said this while speaking with State House correspondents when he led a delegation to present, Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja.

Lawmakers such as Dino Melaye (Kogi West) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano Central), Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun Central), Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara North), Banabas Gemade (Benue North East) dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, 2018

Others include; Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara South), and Shitu Ubali (Jigawa North-East), Danbaba Ibrahim (Sokoto South), Usman Nafada (Gombe North), Nasif Nafada (Bauchi North), Isah Misau (Bauchi Central) and Suleman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North).

Senator Muritala Nyako (Adamawa Central) and Monsurat Sumonu (Oyo Central) defected from the APC to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the political party adopted by the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) launched by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Oshiomhole said: “But of course, we also know that there was an election in Kogi but that is a matter for another day when we present the governor are-elected.

“But we do realize that all the 16 senators who decamped along with Senator Bukola Saraki from APC to PDP, hard as they have tried to come back the Nigerian people in their respective constituencies, have insisted on punishing them for being disloyal and refusing to monetizing their mandates.

“I think the only that is still struggling now is Dino Melaye but as you can see from the result so car, Senator Smart Adeyemi is leading by over 20,000 votes even though INEC insists we must have a re-run for the remaining areas we are confident that there is no way he can make up for 20,000 vote deficit.

“I think the lesson for us to be learnt as a party is rather clear, that when politicians go to the polls to collect mandate on a particular political platform and then they dumped the party for another party, the electorate will always be waiting for them.

“Over time we are likely to see people out of fear for the electorate, not monetizing their mandate after they are elected.

“But overall, we are grateful to Almighty God for making this election successful, we appreciate the people of Bayelsa State who have reposed confidence in our party and on our candidate.” he stated