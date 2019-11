A man took to his Instagram Page to share a video of how Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) extorted him for keeping beards.

The man identified as Tochi Nwawuba expressed that the law enforcement officers demanded for a sum of N200,000 to be released after being handcuffed.

The engineer revealed that he paid the officers N50,000 for him to secure his freedom.

Watch the video below: