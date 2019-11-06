Say Hello To Living At The Speed Of Light With TECNO Camon 12 Air Dot-in Display

While the buzz is high right now about the Camon 12 Series, the Camon 12 Air is now in town, bent on stealing the show from the other Camon in the series. How is that so?

The Camon 12 Air comes with a Dot-In Display and a beautiful rounded corner, amazing spec and a sweet price point of N42,500 only. That is a bang for your buck.,

On the memory side, the Camon 12 Air also comes with 32 GB of internal storage and a 3 GB of RAM to speed and faster processing.

So, let’’s take a quick trip to school. You see, the more memory your phone has, the better the user experience. And that’s because the higher the Random-Access Memory, the faster the performance of a phone, and the higher the Read-Only Memory (inbuilt storage), the more data your phone can store. Which then means that the phone can load more data for processing and thus save you more time as well as give you comfortable storage space.

Since RAM decides the speed of processing apps, games, programs, the 3 GB RAM especially makes sense now considering the numerous new apps and faster web browsing experience of today. With that much RAM, your phone will be able to run multiple apps at the same time without causing any delays.

You know how remembering, memorizing and having to change passwords can be a dicey game? With a 3GB RAM mobile phone, you can rest easy because it supports fingerprint sensor technology smoothly. This way, you can lock and unlock your phones and apps with your finger. So much faster.

What’s more. Camon 12 Air comes with beautiful looking Dot-In Display with amazing wallpapers. The 3GB Ram of the phone suits this feature perfectly well.

The Camon 12 Air offers more than the Fingerprint sensor, there is the Dot-In Display, great display, huge battery and storage, plus the sweet price point.

Come on to the Camon 12 Air speed of light side of life. It’s so easy and stress free that your life expectancy automatically increases.