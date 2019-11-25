Scrap Hate Speech Bill And Ask Nigerians For Forgiveness, Fani Kayode Tells Nigerian Senators

by Eyitemi Majeed
Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has stated that the proposed move by the senate to remove death penalty from the hate speech bill is not enough.

Read Also: Fundamental Problems Of Nigeria Can Not Be Solved By Political Parties: Fani Kayode

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he asked that the bill be totally set aside.

He wrote:

“Removing the death penalty for so-called “hate speech” is not enough. You must scrap the entire Bill, send it back to Singapore where it came from, get on ur knees & ask God & the people for forgiveness for having the temerity to try to deprive them of their right to speak freely.”

Tags from the story
Fani Kayode, Social Media Bill
0

You may also like

Baale crush wife to death with his car

Edo PDP Gubernatorial Candidate Throws Mud At Oshiomhole

OMG!!! Doctor goes into labour while delivering patient’s baby

My life in prison in Saudi Arabia – Zainab Aliyu

Breaking!!! NLC calls off strike

40 year-old man assaults three year old boy

Clinton, Dolan and Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York

Donald Trump And Hilary Clinton Trade Jokes At Charity Event

Deyemi Okanlawon Caught Babysitting In New Photos

Why we arrested Deji Adeyanju – Police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *