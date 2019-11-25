Scrap Hate Speech Bill And Ask Nigerians For Forgiveness, Fani Kayode Tells Nigerian Senators

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has stated that the proposed move by the senate to remove death penalty from the hate speech bill is not enough.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he asked that the bill be totally set aside.

He wrote:

“Removing the death penalty for so-called “hate speech” is not enough. You must scrap the entire Bill, send it back to Singapore where it came from, get on ur knees & ask God & the people for forgiveness for having the temerity to try to deprive them of their right to speak freely.”