Scream Awards: Tacha Bags ‘Social Media Influencer Of The Year’

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Tacha
Disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has emerged the winner of Scream Awards’ ‘Social Media Influencer’ of the year’.

The housemate, who was disqualified on the show, has obviously had everyone on her lips from her duration in the Big Brother Naija house till she was kicked out.

Nominated alongside other influencers, the reality TV star emerged the winner.

The organizers took to Instagram to announce that BBNaija’s Tacha had emerged the winner from voting.

See The Post Here:

BBNaija's Tacha
Tacha Emerges Social Media Influencer of The Year
