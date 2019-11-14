Screams Award: Mercy Bags Celebrity Sensation Of The Year Award

It is definitely a winning season for Mercy Eke, winner of the 2019 edition of the popular Big Brother Nigeria show.

The reality Tv star has emerged winner of the ‘Celebrity Sensation of the year’ award, courtesy of Scream Awards.

The new win is coming weeks after buying a four-bedroom duplex in Lekki area of Lagos state.

While the beautiful reality TV star was busy enjoying her moment in Dubai Emirate, she sent a representative to pick up the awards on her behalf.