Secondary School Suspends 71 Cultists In Uyo

No fewer than 71 students of the Government Secondary School, Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been suspended.

According to reports, the students were suspended for allegedly attempting to burn down the school.

Reports have it that some pupils of the school who are allegedly members of a cult group decided on vandalising school properties.

The Principal was also said to have been held hostage for several hours by the students who also attacked security personnel in the school.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof Nse Essien, speaking on the incident announced the suspension.

“All the 71 pupils will be suspended indefinitely for their part in the acts of violence and insubordination, except proven otherwise.

“We got some of the names through intelligence. This measure is meant to sanitise the system and serve as a deterrent to others” he said.

He also added that final-year pupils among them will not write this year’s WASSCE to show just how much the government kicked against indiscipline.

The teachers of the school were also blamed for the poor upbringing of the affected pupils, which he claimed had contributed to their actions.

“As teachers, it is your job to instil discipline in the pupils and to forestall a breakdown of law and order in our schools. Any teacher who is accustomed to lateness, negligence of duty and other forms of misdemeanor will face serious sanctions”, he said.