See Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar’s Face Without Makeup

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has gotten many talking after she took to her IG page to share a makeup free video of herself. The video revealed her face to be filled with what looked like black spots.

According to the actress she woke up last year to that and because of that avoided people and video calls, but, has now decided she will no longer let that control her life.

In her words;