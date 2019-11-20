See Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar’s Face Without Makeup

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has gotten many talking after she took to her IG page to share a makeup free video of herself. The video revealed her face to be filled with what looked like black spots.
According to the actress she woke up last year to that and because of that avoided people and video calls, but, has now decided she will no longer let that control her life.
Read Also: Nothing Wrong In A Father Checking Daughter’s Virginity: Halima Abubakar
In her words;
Good morning beautiful people.i decided to post this video today,without shame or afraid of being ridiculed.i woke up in July last year to this. I don’t need any pity, cos some of you think you can break me.i own my shit.i lost friends, lover and was devastated. But this was last year.Only few people knew.No insult will move me darlings and no it is not cream.With all your venoms, shaming etc. I signed over 10 endorsement with this face.Some of you won’t read my caption, but I know you will share to your friends and families. And then laugh..Enjoy your laugh, until it happens to you. Like I said this was last year.i couldn’t FaceTime , video call, or even trust people around me.Now I want to share it.Your conscience is gone!just Evil people on social media.Enjoy and share💋A year and half today#part1💯own it
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5EVaK4H8NW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link