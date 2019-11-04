See Old Photo Of M.I That Got Everyone Talking

An old photo of Chocolate City boss M.I Abaga has surfaced online and gotten many talking.

M.I took to his IG page to share the photo which was taken years before he hit the limelight.

Captioning the image, the rapper wrote;

Read Also: Vector Teams Up With Other Rappers To Release Diss Track Aimed At M.I Abaga (Audio)

“Peace up! 😃😃😃 .. don’t laugh at me!! Every comment must be positive!! lol”

The photo has since gotten many of his followers talking online with one of his followers writing;

“Back when you had hopes of being the “tall black boy from the city called J”

See photo below;