See Photos From John Dumelo’s Son’s 1st Birthday

Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo and wife Gifty Mawuenya’s son, John Dumelo Junior recently turned one year old yesterday and a party was thrown for him.

The birthday party saw family, friends and loved ones in attendance to include actresses Nadia Buari and Stephanie KariKari.

Read Also: Actor John Dumelo Dragged For Holding The Waist Of A University Undergraduate

The actor, his wife and their son were all decked in white as gthey welcomed and celebrated their son with well wishers.

Here are photos from John Dumelo’s son’s first birthday below;