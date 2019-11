Nigerian singer Davido and his woman Chioma christened their newborn son, Ifeanyi Adeleke at a ceremony in the UK yesterday.

Chioma welcomed their first child together a few weeks ago and David has since taken to social media to reveal what his son will be called.

The event saw friends and family in attendance.

See more photos below.